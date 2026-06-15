NJPW Announces Full Field For G1 Climax 36 Tournament

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced the complete list of competitors for this year’s G1 Climax 36. The lineup for both blocks of the tournament was revealed during the NJPW Dominion event on Sunday morning.

All competitors have been announced except for the play-in participants, with two to be added to each block. The A Block will feature competitors such as Konosuke Takeshita, Yota Tsuji, and SANADA, while the B Block includes Callum Newman, Shota Umino, Zack Sabre Jr., and Gabe Kidd.

The NJPW G1 Climax 36 tournament is set to begin on July 11 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The play-in matches will take place during the Road to the G1 Climax series, starting on June 19 in Nagano, Japan.

You can check out the full list of competitors below:

A Block

* Konosuke Takeshita

* Yota Tsuji

* SANADA

* Shingo Takagi

* Oleg Boltin

* Hirooki Goto

* Jake Lee

* Great-O-Khan or HENARE

* Play-in winner A

* Play-in winner B

B Block

* Callum Newman

* Shota Umino

* Yuya Uemura

* Ren Narita

* Drilla Moloney

* Zack Sabre Jr.

* Gabe Kidd

* Great-O-Khan or HENARE

* Play-in winner C

* Play-in winner D