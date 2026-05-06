NJPW Reveals Full Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Opening Night Card

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced the complete lineup for its Best of the Super Juniors 33 Night 1 event. The tournament will begin on Thursday, May 14th, and continue until June 7th, when the finals will be held.

The event will take place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, and will be streamed live on NJPW World.

Here is the announced lineup:

* Best of the Super Jr. B Block: Taiji Ishimori vs. Jakob Austin Young

* Best of the Super Jr. B Block: SHO vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Best of the Super Jr. A Block: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Daiki Nagai

* Best of the Super Jr. B Block: YOH vs. Hyo

* Best of the Super Jr. A Block: Robbie X vs. Nick Wayne

* Best of the Super Jr. B Block: KUSHIDA vs. Robbie Eagles

* Best of the Super Jr. A Block: Master Wato vs. Titán

* Best of the Super Jr. B Block: El Desperado vs. Daisuke Sasaki

* Best of the Super Jr. A Block: Kosei Fujita vs. Francesco Akira (Main Event)