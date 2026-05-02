New Japan Pro-Wrestling Reveals Best Of Super Juniors 33 Lineup

NJPW has announced the complete schedule for the Best of Super Juniors 33 tournament, which begins later this month. The tournament kicks off on May 14th and will run through the finals on June 7th.

The A Block features the following competitors: Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato, Valiente Jr., Titan, Robbie X, Kosei Fujita, Francesco Akira, Daiki Nagai, Nick Wayne, and Jun Kasai.

In the B Block, the participants include: El Desperado, KUSHIDA, YOH, Taiji Ishimori, Robbie Eagles, Jakob Austin Young, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, HYO, and Daisuke Sasaki.

You can check out the full schedule below:

May 14: Kosei Fujita vs. Francesco Akira (A Block)

May 16: El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori (B Block)

May 17: El Desperado vs. Robbie Eagles (B Block)

May 20: Robbie X vs. Kosei Fujita (A Block)

May 22: Master Wato vs. Kosei Fujita (A Block)

May 23: YOH vs. Robbie Eagles (B Block)

May 24: Nick Wayne vs. Jun Kasai (A Block)

May 27: Jun Kasai vs. Francesco Akira (B Block)

May 29: Valiente Jr vs. Kosei Fujita (A Block)

May 30: SHO vs. Taiji Ishimori (B Block)

June 2: El Desperado vs. YOH (B Block)

June 3: KUSHIDA vs. Taiji Ishimori (B Block)

June 5: Semifinals

June 7: Finals