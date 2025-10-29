NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 6 Results – October 29, 2025

Location: Niigata Japan

Venue: Sun Village Shibata

Tag Team Match

Clark Connors & Daiki Nagai defeated Tatsuya Matsumoto & Zane Jay via Boston Crab on Jay (10:31)

6 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire (Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Templairo, Jakob Austin Young & Callum Newman) defeated Masatora Yasuda, Shoma Kato & Boltin Oleg via Jakob’s Ladder on Yasuda (8:38)

8 Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club War Dogs (IWGP Tag Team Champions Yuto Ice & Oskar & Gedo) & Hiromu Takahashi defeated Skateboard Bros (Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Dia), Katsuya Murashima & Toru Yano via Sleeper Hold on Murashima (10:04)

6 Man Tag Team Match

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champions Master Wato & Yoh & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated House Of Torture (Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Junior Heavyweight Champion Douki & Sho & Yujiro Takahashi) via High Fly Flow on Takahashi (10:03)

Block B Match Of The 2025 Super Junior Tag League

Yuki Yoshioka & Kushida (6) defeated House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Dick Togo) (2) via Texas Cloverleaf on Dick Togo (16:23)

Block B Match Of The 2025 Super Junior Tag League

Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) (8) defeated Tiger Mask IV & Yamato (0) via Ron Miller Special on Yamato (13:15)

Block B Match Of The 2025 Super Junior Tag League

Bullet Club War Dogs (Taiji Ishimori & Robbie X) (6) defeated El Desperado & Kuukai (2) via X Express on Kuukai (14:02)

Block B Standings After Night 6

1st Place- Ichiban Sweet Boys (8 Points) (4-0)

2nd Place- Bullet Club War Dogs & Yuki Yoshioka & Kushida (6 Points) (3-1)

3rd Place- House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Dick Togo) & El Desperado & Kuukai (2 Points) (1-3)

Last Place- Tiger Mask IV & Yamato (0 Points) (0-4)