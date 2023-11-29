NXT North American Title Bout Set For Deadline 2023

You can officially pencil in a new championship clash for the final WWE NXT premium live event of the year.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Wes Lee took on three former NXT North American Champions in Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes and Johnny Gargano in a Fatal-4-Way Title Eliminator.

The main event bout saw the reigning NXT North American Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio sitting in on special guest commentary.

When all was said-and-done, it was the former NXT North American Champion Lee who managed to get his hand raised, defeating the three former title-holders to earn a shot at the reigning champion at WWE NXT Deadline 2023.

WWE NXT Deadline 2023 is scheduled to take place on December 9. Make sure to join us here on 12/9 for live results coverage of the show.