NXT Returning To Madison Square Garden Theater For November TV Taping

WWE’s NXT brand is heading back to New York City.

According to WrestleVotes, NXT will return to The Theater at Madison Square Garden for a live TV taping on Tuesday, November 18.

This marks the second time the developmental brand has run the historic venue.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, the update was confirmed, “In an additional Madison Square Garden update, we are told NXT is set to return to the theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, November 18.”

The show will take place just one night after Monday Night Raw emanates from Madison Square Garden’s main arena, making it a major week for WWE in the New York market.

NXT first ran The Theater earlier this year, and its quick return suggests WWE has confidence in the brand’s ability to deliver strong attendance in one of its most important markets.

The November 18 event will also serve as a key stop on the road to NXT’s final premium live event of 2025. Tickets are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks.