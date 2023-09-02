NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton Appears At WWE Payback

The top dog in the NXT women’s division once again appeared on WWE main roster programming.

At the WWE Payback 2023 premium live event at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. on Saturday night, September 2, 2023, the NXT Women’s Champion made an appearance.

After appearing on WWE main roster television programming in recent weeks in a cameo appearance in the crowd, Stratton was once again given the televised spotlight in front of the WWE Universe at the WWE Payback 2023 show this weekend.

The commentary duo of Michael Cole and Corey Graves acknowledged the NXT Women’s Champion as she appeared on screen with her title over her shoulder and a graphic displaying her name on the screen during the start of the Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus Steel Cage match.

Check out WWE’s social media coverage of Tiffany Stratton’s cameo appearance at WWE Payback 2023 via the Twitter (X) post embedded below.