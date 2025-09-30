NXT’s Edris Enofe Announces His WWE Departure

WWE NXT star Edris Enofe announced on his Twitter (X) account that he is officially leaving the company.

In a video he shared, Enofe explained that this decision was something he had contemplated for a long time. He expressed his gratitude to everyone in the company for the past four years and thanked the fans who have supported him throughout his journey.

Enofe said, “As of today, I will officially be leaving the WWE. This is a decision that I thought about for a very long time and I’m gonna trust my gut on this.”

He continued, “With that being said, for the past four years, I had the chance and the opportunity to meet and work with incredible people from the wrestlers to the referees to the creative team to the medical staff, and of course to all the coaches who put in so much time and effort into making me better.”

Enofe added, “For that, I will always appreciate y’all and of course all the fans who have supported me and stuck by my side through all these years. Thank you.”

Enofe last competed for WWE at an NXT house show in late July. His most recent televised appearance was on the July 18th episode of WWE EVOLVE.

During his time with the company, Enofe primarily competed in a tag team with Malik Blade.

