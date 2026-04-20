Oba Femi Breaks Silence After WWE WrestleMania 42 Victory

Top WWE star Oba Femi participated in the WrestleMania 42 Night Two post-show on Sunday, where he discussed various topics, including how he felt after his victory.

Femi said, “Thank you very much. It feels amazing. Because it’s one thing to tell everybody what you are, and it’s another thing to show everybody exactly what you are. And that is what I did tonight. I took 25 years of history; I took 25 years of dominance from The Beast, and I made it null. Because I am who I say I am. I’m The Ruler, The Destroyer, The Bringer Of War, Oba Femi.”

On his emotions heading into the match:

“Corey, it’s always been real. It’s been real ever since I was in NXT, it’s real today. And you said I was unwavered, unfazed — it seemed that way, but at the end of the day it’s Brock Lesnar. I was fazed. I understood how big the challenge was ahead of me. But you can’t show fear to someone like that. He feasts on stuff like that. Once he knows you’re afraid, that’s when his confidence starts to rise, like ‘Oh, it’s just a front. It’s just an act.’ No, no, no. So I knew from the beginning, if I showed any ounce of fear, it was game over for me.”

On if the fan support surprises him:

“They’re my people, aren’t they? I’m their Ruler, aren’t I? They will follow me, they will walk with me. And most importantly, they will strut with me!”

On what the future looks like for him:

“I think tomorrow is a celebration. I think in the coming weeks is the establishment of a new main event player. And I think at the end of the year, the OTC can get some!”

You can check out Femi’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)