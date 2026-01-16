Omos Confirmed For AAA On FOX Premiere Episode

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Omos is officially set to appear on the premiere episode of AAA’s new Fox television deal.

AAA confirmed via social media that Omos will be featured on tonight’s debut broadcast, airing Saturday, January 17, 2026, across multiple Latin American territories, including Mexico, Central America, and South America (excluding Brazil). The premiere represents a major expansion for the promotion as it launches on Fox platforms.

The announcement was made just hours before the show, with AAA encouraging viewers to tune in for the “Nigerian Giant’s” appearance.

“Don’t miss this Saturday Omos completely live at 8PM on Fox Tubi and Fox One and at 9PM on Fox Lucha Libre AAA every Saturday on Fox.”

Omos most recently competed for AAA at the Guerra de Titanes event in December, where he attacked Dragon Lee and aligned himself with El Hijo del Vikingo and AAA executive Dorian Roldán. Despite his continued activity in Mexico, Omos has not yet returned to WWE television since beginning his appearances with AAA.

The Fox premiere episode features a stacked lineup headlined by a high-stakes main event. El Hijo del Vikingo will face El Grande Americano, with the winner becoming the number one contender for Dominik Mysterio’s AAA Mega Championship.

The undercard includes a non-title bout pitting AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Flammer against Lady Shani. A six-man tag team match is also scheduled, featuring Niño Hamburguesa, La Parka, and Mr. Iguana against Abismo Negro Jr., Taurus, and Histeria.

AAA has also confirmed appearances from Las Tóxicas, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., and additional stars as the promotion looks to make a strong first impression on its new Fox home.

With Omos’ presence and a title-contender main event, AAA’s Fox debut is shaping up to be a major moment for the company’s international expansion.