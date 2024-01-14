Opening Segment For Monday’s WWE RAW Revealed

This past Friday night’s episode of SmackDown from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska saw an ad air for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW and it was shown in the ad that RAW this coming Monday will kick-off with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes addressing the WWE Universe.

Already announced for the show are World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin’” Rollins defending his championship against “The Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal, Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER making his return to the red brand, R-Truth and The Miz taking on Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day’s “Senior Money In The Bank” Damian Priest and Finn Balor and #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) battling The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match.