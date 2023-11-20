Opening Segment For Tonight’s WWE RAW Revealed

Tonight WWE will air the the go-home edition of RAW before Saturday’s Survivor Series. They’ve packed the schedule with matches, including one with Survivor Series implications.

So far, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, or Sami Zayn have been announced to face Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, or JD McDonagh in a WarGames advantage match, Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li, Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez, and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Chad Gable.

Drew McIntyre will open tonight’s Raw, following his heel turn last week when McIntyre helped Balor and Priest retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against Rhodes and Uso on Raw as McIntyre delivered a Claymore to Uso.

After the match, McIntyre shook hands with Ripley. The show is being held at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

McIntyre had previously failed to defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. This left him frustrated in the storyline about not winning the top prize on the Raw brand, a foreshadowing of the heel turn.