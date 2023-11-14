Orange Cassidy Addresses Criticism Over His AEW Character: “That’s Ridiculous …”

Orange Cassidy is the “Freshly Squeezed” one.

But some people just plain don’t get it.

During a recent appearance on the Under The Ring podcast, the AEW International Champion spoke about criticism he gets for his character, having to explain the persona to people and if his gimmick matches his real-life personality.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On criticism of his AEW character and frustration over having to explain the gimmick to people: “The idea that someone says they don’t understand me or they don’t get me, that’s an active choice. I think they choose not to. I think they completely understand what is happening. Why do I have to explain myself to people, right? I feel that I’m going to put out the art that I’m going to do and then if you don’t like it, or if you don’t understand it, that’s fine. That’s your thing. You don’t have people looking at someone’s sculpture or painting and being like, ‘Hmm. Have the artist stand here and tell me what they were doing.’ That’s ridiculous. I do hold professional wrestling to that standard and I think we all should be.”

On if his on-screen persona matches his real-life personality: “No, this is just me. There’s no turning up or turning down. This is just who I am. So, I know that they say, ‘Oh, you’ve got to turn yourself up.’ No. This is just how I am.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com.