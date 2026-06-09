Orange Cassidy Calls Lio Rush The Most Impressive Opponent He’s Faced

AEW World Trios Champion and member of The Conglomeration, Orange Cassidy, appeared on TMZ’s Inside The Ring to discuss various topics, including his decision to remain still during Lio Rush’s recent entrance.

Cassidy said, “I don’t know if it’s true or not, I just did it. I think I maybe thought of Jurassic Park or something. I don’t know what it was, but I was like, if we don’t move — he can’t see — because that’s like the first, that’s your go-to. Like if you’re in a — let’s say you’re ghost-hunting. Does anybody ghost hunt? I don’t know. But if you see a ghost, you freeze because you think like, ‘Oh, if I don’t move —- ‘ It was just my first guttural instinct, it was to not move. So I don’t even know if he can see me if we don’t move. But so far so good, I guess.”

On if he’s genuinely scared of Rush:

“Yes. I think we all should be. This is — I’ve never seen this before. So like, he just shows up whenever. The problem is, I pride myself on being able to identify and really suss out people, I think, and I can read. I can’t read anything on this — person, I’ll say.”

On what sets Rush apart from other wrestlers:

“I’ve never wrestled Lio Rush until recently. The first time we ever touched was at that SuperStation four-way spectacular thing we did on Dynamite a couple weeks ago. And the ability that he has to change speed and direction is by far the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen in a ring. And put that on top of him with black goo coming out of his mouth. I don’t know what — no one knows what that is. First, you can’t you can’t catch him. And then if you do somehow manage to catch him, you don’t want to touch him. So it’s a real pickle that you have when you’re wrestling Lio Rush.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)