Orange Cassidy Credits Tony Khan For Changing His Life

AEW star Orange Cassidy recently looked back on his unconventional path to success in professional wrestling, discussing the persistence that helped him reach the national stage and the impact AEW President Tony Khan has had on his career.

Speaking with WKBN, Cassidy reflected on how his wrestling journey began and explained that what started as a simple curiosity eventually became a lifelong pursuit.

“I was always into it. I tried it one day and thought, ‘I guess I could do this.’ I just never stopped.”

While Cassidy has become one of AEW’s most recognizable stars, he acknowledged that his rise to prominence was far from immediate.

“It took a really long time. I was able to figure out who I am right now.”

Before joining AEW, Cassidy spent years wrestling throughout the independent scene, traveling across the United States while developing the unique character that would eventually make him a fan favorite.

“I started traveling around the whole country until AEW came about. I jumped in the car with my friend, Chuck Taylor, who I was living with at the time, and decided that I wanted to get on this national show, and here I am.”

Since AEW’s launch in 2019, Cassidy has become one of the promotion’s most popular and successful performers. His laid-back persona, combined with his in-ring ability, has helped him stand out in a crowded wrestling landscape and establish himself as a featured player within the company.

Cassidy also took time during the interview to praise AEW President Tony Khan, crediting him for creating opportunities that dramatically altered the course of his career.

“He changed my life forever. I’ve never met someone more passionate and genuine about professional wrestling than him.”

Cassidy went on to explain why he appreciates Khan’s leadership style, emphasizing the value of having a lifelong wrestling fan guiding the promotion’s creative direction.

“I’m glad that the guy who makes decisions in AEW is a wrestling fan.”

Over the past several years, Cassidy has evolved from a cult favorite on the independent circuit into one of AEW’s cornerstone stars, capturing championships, headlining major events, and becoming one of the company’s most recognizable personalities. Based on his comments, he clearly views AEW—and Tony Khan in particular—as a major reason why that transformation was possible.