Orange Cassidy Explains Why The Term “Comedy Wrestler” Bothers Him

AEW star Orange Cassidy recently spoke with The Athletic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Cassidy explained why he doesn’t like the term “comedy wrestler” with the following remarks:

“I don’t really like the term comedy wrestler because I feel that professional wrestling is an art. This is the art I create and art, to me, should generate emotions out of people. Those emotions could be laughter. They could also be joy, it could also be sadness, it could be regret, it could be depression. If I was just a comedic wrestler, would people really care, would they be invested?

You can watch a movie that’s just laughs for 90 minutes, but there’s always a part that makes you really care. It’s why I’m very grateful for AEW, because I can flex those different muscles, evoke those different emotions that I wouldn’t be able to if I was somewhere else. I’d be a one-note joke, people would get tired of it after six months and I’d be done. You have to be a professional wrestler first and foremost to evoke any type of emotion.”