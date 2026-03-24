OVW Introduces New Safety Protocols After Referee Incident

PWMania.com previously reported that referee Dallas Edwards experienced a seizure in the ring during an OVW show earlier this month. The seizure occurred after he took a bump during a match, and while the wrestlers continued to compete, they pushed him aside.

Pro wrestling legend Al Snow released a statement following the incident, stating that the company would update its safety protocols.

OVW has faced significant criticism regarding the incident, and in response, the promotion announced new safety measures on its Twitter (X) account.

Below is the full announcement:

SAFETY PROTOCOL UPDATES

These immediate protocols mark the start of OVW’s strengthened, ongoing commitment to the health and safety of our talent and everyone involved.

This is a living, evolving effort that will grow as new best practices, tactics, and industry standards emerge. Our focus is long term wellbeing for our talent, crew and fans.

DETECTING EARLY SIGNS OF SEIZURE TRAINING

In partnership with the Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana, OVW will host an April Seizure First Aid Certification Program for talent and staff. This training covers how to recognize different types of seizures, understand their impact, and respond with safe, appropriate first aid. Participants receive a two year certification.

CONCUSSION SAFETY & CTE PREVENTION

In partnership with Chris Nowinski, PhD, Co Founder and CEO of the Concussion & CTE Foundation, OVW will host an April Concussion Safety & CTE Prevention Training for talent and staff. This training will be added to the OVW Academy beginner syllabus moving forward.

ADDITIONAL MEDICAL – STAFF AT RINGSIDE

Through our partnership with Norton Healthcare, OVW will deploy additional trained medical staff at larger events on a case by case basis. Norton Healthcare will also provide CPR training for talent, staff, and contractors.

IN RING & BACK OFFICE – COMMUNICATIONS

In addition to referees and ring announcers being equipped with IFB (in-ear monitoring devices) and our ringside camera crew having production headsets for faster communication with the backstage team, our ringside timekeeper will now have a headset for fast, direct communication with the Director. This allows for immediate decisions to stop a match and check on the talent.