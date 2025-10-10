Paradigm Talent Agency Sign Kelani Jordan And Shiloh Hill

According to the Sports Business Journal, the Paradigm Talent Agency has signed top NXT Superstar and reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan, as well as WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill.

The report indicates that Jordan and Hill are the first WWE developmental talents to join the Paradigm Talent Agency, which will represent them in contract negotiations, branding outside the ring, and potential media opportunities.

Since its launch last November, the agency has signed several prominent names, including top WWE stars such as CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Sheamus, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Blake Monroe, Jade Cargill, Alexa Bliss, and more. Paradigm also represents athletes from other sports, including boxing legend Mike Tyson, Amanda Serrano, Zhang Weili, Aaron Donald, Reggie Bush, Ray Lewis, and others.

Paradigm sports agent Nick LLoPiccolo shared with the Sports Business Journal how the agency plans to continue expanding its roster of WWE talent.