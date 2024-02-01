Pat McAfee Compares NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs To The nWo

The Kansas City Chiefs and the nWo.

Do you see the comparisons?

Pat McAfee does.

The new color commentator for WWE Monday Night Raw alongside play-by-play man Michael Cole spoke on the latest installment of The Pat McAfee Show about how fans don’t want to see the Chiefs win another Super Bowl, but much like the nWo in their prime, they are going to end up with all of the titles.

“I’ll tell you what, pretty accurate sentiment here,” he began. “First time Patrick Mahomes has to go on the road to play in the playoffs, is he gonna be able to handle it? Is this guy gonna be able to handle playing a big game away from Kansas City? He did. They’re getting points. Are you taking them? Nah, the other teams have been too good, this Chiefs team’s not there yet.”

He continued, “They do have a lot of haters, and I appreciate the fact that this Chiefs team just continues to be a buzzsaw. If they’re anything like the nWo, they’re gonna end up with all the titles, and we just need to sit back and relax and watch that entire show. Well, the refs…which is a part of the heel turn. Going into somebody else’s house, stealing their joy, dancing on their faces, heel turn. Got the refs in your pocket, heel turn. Taylor Swift, biggest star on earth, heel turn. So they are, I get [it].”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.