Pat McAfee Responds To Criticism He Has Received As The New WWE RAW Commentator

As PWMania.com previously reported, Pat McAfee made his return to WWE at this past Saturday’s 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event as a guest commentator and he was even a surprise entrant in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

McAfee then returned on the post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night RAW two nights later as the new color commentator for the red brand, alongside Michael Cole. McAfee took to an episode of his The Pat McAfee Show to talk about a number of topics including the criticism he has already received from his first day as RAW’s commentator.

McAfee said, “I saw some wrestling marks who…I too, mark by the way, that is not a shot. Wrestling fans, I will say, because that term has been slanderized and everything like that, I saw them say a couple times, ‘Is this guy gonna talk through everybody’s promos?’ It’s hard for me not to go, ‘Ooh,’ when somebody says something. There were some good words spoken last night. There was tears in the ring last night. It was awesome being back. I gotta figure it out though, again. It’s such a different flow and beat than anything else. [I had] a blast. I had so much fun out there. There was a couple times I looked at Michael Cole, and I’m like, ‘What is happening?’ It’s coming back, like, ‘Oh yeah, oh yeah.’ They have picture-in-picture now, so getting into picture-in-picture, out of picture-in-picture. Obviously, new people in the headphones, it was fun, man. I’m loving it. It was an honor to be back there. Thank you to everybody for the hospitality, and let’s go. Let’s have a good time with this entire run. I’m pumped about it.”

On Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER:

“Lot of slapping last night with Gunther. Those shots, you feel them. It’s like, ‘Who the hell…?’ I’m not taking one of those. He has [had the title for a long time]. Longest of all time.”

His return to WWE as well as his new role as RAW commentator alongside Michael Cole:

“I hopped back in the booth last night for Monday Night Raw and on Saturday for Royal Rumble. Haven’t done it in like a year or so. I’m gonna have to relearn the beats and the flow and what’s happening.”

