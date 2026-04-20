Pat McAfee Says He’s Done With Wrestling After WWE WrestleMania

Recently, PWMania.com reported that Pat McAfee stated he would leave wrestling forever if Randy Orton did not win the Undisputed Title at WrestleMania 42 Night One.

In the main event of the show, Cody Rhodes defeated Orton to retain the title, which means, according to McAfee’s own words, he must exit WWE and professional wrestling entirely.

McAfee took to his Instagram story to confirm that he is officially out of the wrestling business. He shared a photo of himself lying in bed wearing a neck brace, still dealing with the aftermath of his injuries caused by Rhodes and Jelly Roll during the main event at WrestleMania 42 Night One.

The caption reads, “The first morning since 2017 that babe is completely out of the wrestling business. Thanks Jelly Roll.”

McAfee attempted to help Orton win the title by coming down to the ring late in the match dressed as a referee. Orton tried to pin Cody with McAfee’s assistance, but Rhodes managed to kick out. It is unclear why McAfee acknowledged the kickout instead of counting the pin, especially since that was his main objective and he is not an official referee.

As a result of his failure, McAfee faced punishment from his chosen champion, Orton, who hit him with an RKO after the match. It remains uncertain whether McAfee is genuinely serious about being completely out of the wrestling business or if this is just another ploy.