Paul Ellering Believes WWE Could Have Done More With The Final Testament

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering recently spoke with Hannibal TV about various topics, including the Final Testament.

He expressed his belief that WWE could have done more with this group, which included Ellering, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and the Authors of Pain.

Ellering said, “No, I didn’t think it did either. I thought the writers could have done more with it.”

He continued, “There was a lot to do, especially with The Wyatt Family and the timing was right.”

Ellering added, “It just never got the push that it deserved, and Karrion (Kross), he’s a tremendous talent, very good on the mic and Scarlett and him make a good combination, great pair and they’ll do well in the business no matter what they do, because there’s a lot of talent there.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)