Paul Heyman On How Long He’s Got Left In WWE: “I’m Just Getting Started”

“The Wise Man” still has a long WWE career ahead of him.

Paul Heyman appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show this week and spoke about his WWE status, noting that he is “just getting started,” despite multiple decades with the promotion in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes.

“I’ve still got a long time to go,” he said. “I’m just getting started.”

Heyman continued, claiming he is just now entering the “sophomore phase” of his WWE career.

“I’m still figuring stuff out right now,” he said. “I feel like I’m in my sophomore phase of my career.”

Check out highlights of Paul Heyman on The Pat McAfee Show via the tweet embedded below.