Paul Heyman Pushes Fan In Viral Post–Survivor Series Video

A new viral video from WWE Survivor Series 2025 weekend shows Paul Heyman leaving Petco Park alongside Logan Paul and security when an enthusiastic young fan reached toward him. In the clip, Heyman appears to shove the fan back before continuing to walk away. The brief interaction exploded across social media, pulling in tens of thousands of views within hours.

The moment sparked heated and mixed reactions from fans on Twitter/X, ranging from support for Heyman’s actions to sharp criticism. Here’s a sample of the responses:

@PublicEnemiesHQ: “Paul Heyman got lil bro out the way IMMEDIATELY Security definitely got cussed out”

@CactusShaq: “This is a great look for Paul Heyman why the fck would you not push away someone that randomly decided they were entitled to get in your personal space and touch you”*

@TheRealKalal: “Disgusting human to push a kid who was excited to see Paul Heyman I can’t stand wrestlers who pull this sht on kids cause of the fans you wouldn’t be here in this industry!! I get it if it was a grown man but a kid I say F U do better @wwe”*

@P4PLeo: “Paul Heyman is a heel, if he was a babyface this would be a whole different conversation. Look at the plus side, kid will remember this exact moment for the rest of his life, know how to respect people’s personal space! If not, he’ll get pushed over again. A win-win in my book”

@VintageHobbyGuy: “Nah, this is master heel energy. Heyman is a Fan shouldn’t have been there anyways, but nonetheless, Heyman isn’t going to break character to make a lunatic fans day. Common Heyman W”

@NukemWrestling: “Wrestlers and performers post on here all the time telling fans not to overstep. This kid could have had anything on them and Heyman’s reaction is perfectly reasonable when someone you don’t know grabs you. Doesn’t matter it was a kid, the parents should have better control.”

As fan interactions continue to spark debate across the wrestling world, this clip adds another layer to the ongoing conversation about personal boundaries, safety, and performer conduct outside the ring.