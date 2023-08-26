Paul Wight Trends On Social Media Following Interview Clip About Bray Wyatt’s Death

Denise Salcedo of F4WOnline.com interviewed AEW personality Paul Wight on Friday and posted a video clip of him answering questions about Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt’s death.

Wight became a trending topic on Twitter/X due to the clip’s mixed reaction.

Some thought it was premature to ask Wight the question, while others defended Salcedo, claiming she was simply doing her job.

Wight had the following to say about Wyatt’s death:

“The thing that I will remember the most is just every time he saw me, it was a big hug and the big smile and that laugh. Just the positive energy that he had and created around him was so special and so unique. It doesn’t feel real right now, it just happened. It’s just going to take a little bit of time I think.”

You can check out the clip below: