Photo: John Cena Undergoes Second Arm Surgery This Week

“The Greatest of All-Time” went under the knife once again this week.

WWE legend John Cena took to social media on Tuesday and commented about undergoing a second surgery on his arm with Dr. Jeff Dugas.

Cena wrote after the successful arm operation, “Thank you for the autograph, Jeff Dugas, M.D.! So very grateful to him and his whole team for two successful surgeries. A world-class facility that has me ready to seize the day… with two repaired arms!”

Check out a photo of John Cena in the hospital bed with his surgeon below.