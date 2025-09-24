Photo: Scarlett Bordeaux Shows Off New Blonde Post-WWE Look

Scarlett Bordeaux is ushering in a new era following her WWE departure — and she’s doing it with a fresh look. In a recent Instagram post, the “Smokeshow” shared a selfie revealing that she is in the process of changing her hair color, teasing fans with the caption: “Blonde in progress. Smokeshow loading…”

The update comes just weeks after Scarlett and her husband Karrion Kross officially exited WWE upon the expiration of their contracts, bringing their second three-year stint with the company to an end. While early fan speculation suggested the absence might be storyline-related, the pair’s continued silence on WWE programming confirms that they’re moving on to new ventures.

Scarlett’s wrestling career began in 2012 on the Chicago independent circuit, leading to stints in Ring of Honor and TNA Wrestling before signing with WWE. She and Kross rose to prominence during their NXT run, where Scarlett’s presence and haunting presentation were key elements of Kross’ success as a dominant two-time NXT Champion. Their signature “Fall and Pray” entrance became one of the most iconic acts of the black-and-gold era.

Their 2021 main roster call-up, however, was widely criticized after WWE split the duo and repackaged Kross, a creative misstep that preceded their first release. They returned to WWE in 2022 under Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s leadership with their original darker presentation restored, but despite fan support, the duo struggled to reclaim their former main event momentum on SmackDown.

Now, as Scarlett teases a refreshed image and a “new chapter,” fans are eagerly speculating on what’s next for the pair — whether it’s a return to the independent scene, a run in another major promotion, or a complete reinvention of their act.