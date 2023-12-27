Photo: Special CM Punk Merchandise For His WWE In-Ring Return Tonight

“The Best in the World” returns to the ring tonight.

CM Punk makes his WWE in-ring return at the latest WWE Holiday Live Tour stop this evening, which goes down from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Available at the show is special merchandise commemorating the return of the pro wrestling legend to The Mecca.

The shirt features Punk’s “Best in the World” logo with the lightning bolt fist, along with text that reads, “Comes Home To New York City 12-26-23.”

Check out photos below.