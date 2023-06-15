Photos: Batista’s New Look

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE Champion Batista has a new look these days.

The Animal had short hair early in his WWE career and once had much longer locks, but when he’s mentioned, most people think of bald Batista. Now, the 54-year-old actor is regrowing his hair as he prepares to play “Old Man Dave.”

Back in April, while filming the My Spy sequel in Rome, Batista tweeted photos of himself with hair, which you can see below. The hair was done for the film, but it appears that he decided to keep the look, as seen in the photos below with MMA instructor Matheus Andre and WWE’s Titus O’Neil, which were taken this week at the Gracie Jiu Jitsu Certified Training Center.

Furthermore, Batista posted an up-close shot of his new look on Instagram Stories this week. He captioned the photo, “I’m definitely transitioning into ‘old man Dave’ [laughing emoji]”

You can check out the photos below: