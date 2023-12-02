Photos: Coverage Of WWE At Big 12 Conference Game Between Texas & OSU

A host of WWE legends and current stars and personalities were on-hand for the Big 12 Championship football game on Saturday afternoon.

As promoted during this week’s WWE Monday Night and WWE Friday Night SmackDown shows, WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker is on-hand to present the winning team between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys.

When all was said-and-done, the Longhorns crushed the Cowboys with a score of 49 to 21, and “The Dead Man” was on-hand to give the Texas team their special title belts, per WWE’s new deal with the Big 12.

Also on-hand at the game were Jade Cargill, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Samantha Irvin and Undertaker’s wife, fellow former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool.

Check out coverage of the WWE personalities at the game below.

“That is a title and THAT is what they’re playing for on that field today.” – @PatMcAfeeShow Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.@WWE 🤝 @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/x7s04UGvwe — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 2, 2023