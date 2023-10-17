Photos: Julia Hart & Lee Johnson’s “Friday The 13th Spooky Wedding”

The “Spooky Wedding” of a pair of AEW stars is now in the rear view mirror.

Julia Hart of The House of Black group in AEW and “Shotty” Lee Johnson of The Factory officially tied the knot at a wedding ceremony held this past weekend.

Hart and Johnson got married in front of friends and family at a “Spooky Wedding” ceremony held on Friday the 13th.

The women’s wrestling star, who has been on a hot streak as of late in AEW’s women’s division, told Ella Jay of SEScoops.com of plans for the wedding ceremony before her big day, “I do have a lot of black lanterns that will be featured around the wedding. Me and Lee did like a little movie trailer. He was like in a Jason mask. Super corny, super cute.”

She continued, “More of like accents of spookiness and I think everyone is wearing black. The bridesmaids and the grooms(men) will be wearing black. I will say that I am wearing white just for the one day. The one time.”

