Photos: Montez Ford Reveals Body Transformation After Six-Month Secret

Montez Ford has opened up about the months leading up to Bianca Belair’s emotional pregnancy announcement at WrestleMania 42, revealing just how much he had been balancing behind the scenes.

Belair surprised fans during Night One in Las Vegas when she appeared in the ring and shared the news with the crowd, creating one of the most memorable and heartfelt moments of the entire weekend.

In a detailed Instagram post, Ford confirmed that the couple had kept the pregnancy private for six months before going public on WWE’s biggest stage.

Alongside that major life milestone, Ford revealed he had also been working on a number of personal and professional goals during that same period — including completing a music album and undergoing a significant physical transformation.

“GAINED SOME WEIGHT. MADE A BABY. KEPT IT A SECRET FOR 6 MONTHS. TRAINED 8 WEEKS. LOST THE WEIGHT. FINISHED THE ALBUM. COMPLETED 8 MILLION ‘HONEY-DOs.’ RETURNED THE MONDAY NIGHT AFTER MANIA. KINGS BACK,” Ford wrote.

His post highlighted the demanding balancing act of maintaining a WWE schedule while managing major life changes privately, including preparing for fatherhood and getting back into ring-ready condition.

Ford made his return to WWE television on Raw the night after WrestleMania at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, just 24 hours after the couple shared their news publicly.

The reveal adds further context to what was already a standout WrestleMania moment, offering fans a deeper look at the work and discipline behind the scenes.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 fallout and updates.