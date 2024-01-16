Photos: WWE Makes Significant Changes To RAW Stage And Lighting Setup Around The Ring

It appears that the Raw stage is one of the modifications made to the show’s production after Kevin Dunn’s departure.

As seen below, the stage appears to be different. Furthermore, there appears to be a lighting structure surrounding the singer, so the lighting around the ring will change as well.

WWE has been upgrading their production over the years, and this appears to be the next step.

There is no word on whether this will be the setup for SmackDown, but when one show changes, it usually affects other shows as well.

Tonight’s show will include the following matches and segments:

* Seth Rollins defends the World Heavyweight Title against Jinder Mahal

* The Miz and R-Truth vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest

* Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh vs. DIY

* GUNTHER returns to Raw