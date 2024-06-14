Piper Niven Discusses Meeting With Triple H About WWE Clash At The Castle

Piper Niven will battle Bayley for the WWE women’s championship at the 2024 Clash at the Castle PLE in her home nation of Scotland. While speaking with Denise Salcedo, Piper commented being booked for the event:

“I knew Clash at the Castle was happening, but I didn’t hear anything. No whispers of any matches or anything like that, and I was like, ‘I need to be on the card, I need to be on that card.’ And, honestly, I jazzed myself up for weeks.”

“I walked up to Triple H and I went, ‘I’m here to shoot my shot.’ And he just went, ‘Let me guess, it’s about Clash?’ I went, ‘Yeah.’ And he went, ‘We’re working on it.’ I was like, ‘Oh, this went well. Okay, great, thanks.’”