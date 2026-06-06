Possible Injury Concern Emerges For Rhea Ripley Following WWE Live Event

WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has been competing on the company’s ongoing European Summer Tour, but it appears that she may be dealing with another injury following these appearances. Reports from a recent live event in Madrid, Spain, indicate that Ripley was seen wearing protective gear on her right knee during the house show.

Additionally, Contralona reported that observers noted Ripley seemed to have difficulty getting down from the ring, sparking speculation about a possible knee issue.

Contralona said, “According to reports from #WWEMadrid, @RheaRipley_WWE has appeared with protection on her right knee and has had difficulty getting down from the ring. Let’s hope it’s nothing for the champion of @wwe.”

The potential injury concern arises just days after Rhea Ripley successfully defended her WWE Women’s Championship against Jade Cargill at Clash in Italy. She also participated in two WWE live events this week before the incident in Madrid caught the attention of fans and wrestling media. During the Madrid show, Charlotte Flair was attacked by members of Fatal Influence. Ripley and WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton were seen coming to Flair’s aid during the segment. However, Ripley did not engage in any physical action; instead, she served as a distraction while Flair and Stratton fought off the attackers.

As of Thursday night, WWE has not publicly confirmed whether Ripley sustained an injury. If the reports are accurate, this situation would add to a series of injuries that Ripley has faced in recent years. Last November, she suffered a broken nose. In 2024, she was sidelined due to an AC joint shoulder sprain, a fractured orbital socket, and also received a cut when her dog accidentally bit her before WrestleMania 42.