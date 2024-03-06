Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite is expected to be highly newsworthy.

The show has Riho vs. Kris Statlander, Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher, a “Huge Announcement” from The Young Bucks, and a major name expected to make his full-time debut with the company that has not been advertised.

Tony Khan stated last week in interviews that he has some exciting things planned for AEW fans in the coming weeks, and according to PWInsider, Kazuchika Okada traveled to Los Angeles last week and is still in the United States.

The former IWGP Champion is expected to attend the show tonight in Atlanta.

Next week, the former Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) is expected to make her debut in Boston.