Possible Spoiler: Injured WWE Star Could Return On Tonight’s RAW

Ricochet has recently been out of action.

Last month on RAW, a match featuring Ricochet, The Miz, Bronson Reed, and Ivar had an awkward finish, with The Miz going over when he pinned Reed.

Originally, Ricochet was supposed to be pinned by Ivar as well, but Ricochet got his shoulder up, and Miz was declared the winner. Ricochet was said to have been rocked early in the match, causing him to abandon his plan. As a result, Ricochet was placed in concussion protocol.

On Saturday and Sunday, WWE held live events in Bangor, Maine, and Portland, Maine, where Ricochet made his return to the ring. He defeated Bronson Reed in a singles match and could make his return on tonight’s RAW.