Possible Spoiler: Top Free Agent Expected To Appear At Upcoming AEW Dynamite Episode

On the AEW Revolution media call, Tony Khan said that AEW Dynamite in Atlanta on March 6 will be “very exciting” for fans.

After a seemingly endless number of backstage stories overshadowed weekly TV shows, the company has moved on. They hope to maintain momentum with Mercedes Mone’s rumored Boston debut on March 13, Will Ospreay’s full-time in-ring debut at Revolution, and stage set changes and show visuals.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Khan has something “exciting” for Atlanta’s March 6th Dynamite episode.

According to Fightful Select, AEW wants Kazuhika Okada for the March 6th Dynamite. Okada is the biggest name in New Japan Pro Wrestling to leave to work for another company full-time.

WWE was hopeful they would sign him, but in recent weeks, it’s become clear that he’s going to AEW. Okada has appeared on AEW TV in collaboration with NJPW.

You can check out Khan’s complete AEW Revolution media call below: