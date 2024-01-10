Post-WrestleMania 40 Episode Of WWE RAW Will Feature A Special Look

Every year, WWE Monday Night Raw is treated to a unique post-WrestleMania episode that includes the aftermath of the company’s biggest event of the year, the beginning of new feuds, the main roster debuts of NXT stars, and an exciting atmosphere from the company’s diehard fans. WWE even produced a documentary on Peacock about the show’s specialty.

This year won’t be any different. WrestleMania takes place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, with a total of 90,000 tickets sold for both nights.

WWE will host SmackDown on April 5, NXT Stand & Deliver on April 6, and Raw on April 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

WrestleTix recently reported that the show had sold 15,905 tickets, with just over 1,000 remaining for a total attendance of 16,909. It should be noted that the show will not feature the usual big stage setup.

Instead, the company will go with a different look, similar to what they did with the Survivor Series at Allstate Arena and other select events last year.