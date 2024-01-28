Powerhouse Hobbs On Tony Khan: “He Believes In His Company. He Believes In Us”

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Hobbs commented on Tony Khan’s tweets:

“It’s his company. He believes in us and if you believe in something, speak your mind. If you’re 100% sure on it, speak your mind. If you’re 99% sure on it, don’t speak on it, but he’s 100% sure on it and he’s speaking in his mind. He believes in his company. He believes in us.”

On wrestling Sting:

“I have so many childhood memories of of Sting, but actually being in the ring with him, you know, him trusting me and me trusting him and having a hell of a Tornado Tag Match teaming with Takeshita against Darby and Sting and having Ric Flair in the main event on national TV. If you were to ask me 10, 15, 20 years ago, come on.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)