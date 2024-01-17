Powerhouse Hobbs On Tony Khan’s Controversial Posts On Twitter (X), His Match With Mark Henry

All Elite Wrestling star Powerhouse Hobbs spoke with Adrian Hernandez of the Sporting Tribune on a number of topics including his thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan’s controversial posts on Twitter (X).

Hobbs said, “It’s his company.” “He believes in us, and if you believe in something, speak your mind.”

“If you’re 100% sure on it, speak your mind. If you’re 99% sure on it, don’t speak on it. He’s 100% sure and he’s speaking his mind. He believes in his company and he believes in us.”

Believing his All Out 2023 match with “The Redeemer” Miro was the best big man match in company history:

“It was awesome (match with Miro at AEW All Out). The match went unbelievable, and to be told to keep going and going and having that energy from the fans and you know, the fans will make you. They tell you what they want and they wanted more of it and I believe that-that was the best big man match in the history of this company so far.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)