Exclusive: Pretty Deadly Would Love To Have Matches With The Hardy Boys, Edge And Christian, More

WWE stars Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kip Wilson) exclusively spoke with PWMania.com‘s Lee Tarrier about a wide range of topics including being back in their home country, England, UK. What classic tag teams they would love to face, who has played a big part in their assent to the top, and more.

You can check out the complete interview below:

On being in their home country, England, UK:

Kip Wilson: We’ve been saying it all day. We’re excited. It’s big, big energy. We’re setting the tone for Money in the Bank tonight with Friday Night SmackDown. night Friday night.

Elton Prince: It’s giant. It’s giant. We’re 30 minutes away from our mom and dad’s house. Everyone’s gonna get to see the scale of it, you know Money in the Bank is such a big event that everyone looks forward to every year, you know, it’s one of the big ones, one of the fun ones, having to be to be involved in the Money in the Bank weekend, to be in London, is just exciting, very exciting.

Who’s had a big part to play in their assent to the top:

Elton: So our rise has been, it was actually referred to as meteoric earlier, which I think we enjoyed but we’ll keep pushing forward, but I just want to say that someone who’s helping me a lot in my career and my success is Kip Wilson.

Kip: It’s funny you say that because the man for me, the device that’s been there, the shoulder to cry on, the man to talk about that forklift, to climb that ladder together, Elton Prince.

Who would they have loved to of faced in WWE:

Elton: Oh I mean some classics we’d love to have a match against Edge and Christian, obviously. We’d love to wrestle the Hardy Boys, the Brain Busters, (Kip: the Midnight Express), all of the classics.

Kip: I mean that’s the crazy thing about WWE right, sometimes you think that’s an era gone by, but then before you know we get a surprise return and we get these dream kind of match ups so you don’t know where we’re gonna end up. You don’t know what’s gonna happen in five years time but we’re gonna get that dream match, we’re gonna get it.

Elton: Yeah, and then you know in a few years time we’ll be peoples dream matches which is pretty exciting. I mean, we already are, of course.

