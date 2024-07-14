Pro Wrestling NOAH Destination Results – July 13, 2024

The following results are from Saturday’s Pro Wrestling NOAH Destination event at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan:

– All Rebellion (Cristobal and Alejandro) def. Super Crazy and Hajime Ohara and Ninja Mack and Junta Miyawaki in a Pre-Show Match.

– Masa Kitamiya, Daiki Inaba and Manabu Soya def. Takashi Sugiura, Kazuyuki Fujita and Shuhei Taniguchi in a Pre-Show Match.

– Shuji Kondo, AKIRA and Eita def. Yu Owada, Ryohei Oiwa and Yoshinari Ogawa in a Pre-Show Match.

– Kenoh def. Yuji Nagata in a Singles Match.

– Good Looking Guys (Jake Lee, YO-HEY and Tadasuke) def. Good Looking Guys (LJ Cleary, Anthony Greene and Jack Morris) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Go Shiozaki def. Akitoshi Saito (c) to become the new ZERO1 World Heavyweight Champion.

– Ulka Sasaki def. HAYATA (c) to become the new GHC National Champion.

– AMAKUSA def. Daga (c) to become the new GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion.

– Galeno del Mal and El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. def. Dragon Bane and Alpha Wolf in a Tag Team Match.

– “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles def. Naomichi Marufuji in a Singles Match.

– Kaito Kiyomiya (c) def. YOICHI to retain his GHC Heavyweight Championshp.