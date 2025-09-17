Pro Wrestling Noah N1 Victory Night 6 Results – September 17, 2025

Tag Team Match

Junta Miyawaki & Kenoh defeated Yuto Kikuchi & Black Menso-re via Kebo on Menso-re (4:48)

Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Manabu Soya (4) defeated Daga (2) via Dragon Sleeper (9:34)

Block B Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Ricky Knight Jr (8) defeated Daiki Inaba (2) via Ricky Driver (9:30)

Block B Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Naomichi Marufuji (8) defeated Harutoki (2) via Shiranui (11:04)

Tag Team Match

Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi & Amakusa defeated Daiki Odashima & Eita via Time Bomb on Odashima (11:22)

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

National Champion Galeno (9) vs. Jack Morris (11) ends in a Double Count Out (13:50) (Both men get a point)

Non Title Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

GHC Heavyweight Champion Kenta (6) defeated Ulka Sasaki (2) via Inside Cradle (11:53)

Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Kaito Kiyomiya (6) defeated Tetsuya Endo (6) via Skywalk Elbow (14:26)

Cancel Match

Block B Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Kenoh (6) defeated Ozawa (0) via Forfeit (0:00)

Standings After Night 6

Block A

1st Place- Kazuyuki Fujita (8 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place- GHC Heavyweight Champion Kenta, GHC Tag Team Champion Masa Kitamiya, Kaito Kiyomiya & Tetsuya Endo (6 Points) (3-2)

3rd Place- Manabu Soya (4 Points) (2-2)

Last Place- Ulka Sasaki & Daga (2 Points) (1-4) (Eliminated)

Block B

1st Place- Jack Morris (11 Points) (5-1-1)

2nd Place- National Champion Galeno (9 Points) (4-0-1)

3rd Place- Naomichi Marufuji (8 Points) (4-1) & Ricky Knight Jr (8 Points) (4-2)

4th Place- Kenoh (6 Points) (3-2) (Eliminated)

5th Place- Daiki Inaba (2 Points) (1-5) & Harutoki (2 Points) (1-4) (Eliminated)

Last Place- Ozawa (0 Points) (0-7) (He had to forfeit his last 6 matches)