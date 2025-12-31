STARDOM Returning To The U.S. For American Dream 2026 In Las Vegas

World Wonder Ring STARDOM announced during the Dream Queendom 2025 event that it will return to the United States in April 2026 for its American Dream 2026 show.

The upcoming event will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. More details about the event will be revealed at a later date.

STARDOM held its first shows in the U.S. in October 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The inaugural American Dream event was headlined by IYO SKY, who defended her Wonder of STARDOM Title against Mia Yim.

The second American Dream event took place on April 5, 2019, with STARDOM’s American Dream in the Big Apple. This event was held at the NYC Arena and streamed live on FITE TV (now known as TrillerTV). In the main event, Arisa Hoshiki, Mayu Iwatani, Saki Kashima, and Tam Nakano defeated Oedo Tai (Andras Miyagi, Jamie Hayter, Kagetsu, and Martina) in an Elimination Match.

Earlier this year, STARDOM also hosted two American Dream shows in Las Vegas during WrestleMania Weekend: American Dream 2025 in Sin City and American Dream 2025 in Neon City. It seems that the tradition of holding events in Las Vegas during WrestleMania Weekend will continue in April 2026.