Pro Wrestling Noah N1 Victory Night 7 Results – September 20, 2025

10 Man Tag Team Match

All Rebellion (Kai Fujimura & Alejandro), Team Noah (Mohammed Yone & Atsushi Kotoge) & Daiki Odashima defeated Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Los Golpeadores (Dragon Bane, Alpha Wolf), Junta Miyawaki, Shuhei Taniguchi & Shuji Kondo via Boston Crab on Miyawaki (7:29)

Tag Team Match

Ricky Knight Jr & Jack Morris defeated Team 2000X (GHC Tag Team Champion Takashi Sugiura & Tadasuke) via Tiger Driver on Tadasuke (5:31)

Block B Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Kenoh (8) defeated Harutoki (2) via PFS (8:38)

Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Ulka Sasaki (4) defeated Daga (2) via Modified Armlock (10:44)

Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

GHC Tag Team Champion Masa Kitamiya (8) defeated Tetsuya Endo (6) via Count Out (11:48)

Non Title Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

GHC Heavyweight Champion Kenta (8) defeated Kazuyuki Fujita (8) via Busaiku Knee (13:28)

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Naomichi Marufuji (10) defeated National Champion Galeno (9) via Modified Samson Clutch (8:56)

Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Kaito Kiyomiya (8) defeated Manabu Soya (4) via Skywalk Elbow (13:54)

Cancel Match

Block B Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Ricky Knight Jr (8) defeated Ozawa (0) via Forfeit (0:00)

Standings After Night 7

Block A

1st Place- GHC Heavyweight Champion Kenta, GHC Tag Team Champion Masa Kitamiya, Kazuyuki Fujita & Kaito Kiyomiya (8 Points) (4-2)

2nd Place- Tetsuya Endo (6 Points) (3-3)

3rd Place- Ulka Sasaki & Manabu Soya (4 Points) (2-4)

Last Place- Daga (2 Points) (1-5)

Block B

1st Place- Jack Morris (11 Points) (5-1-1)

2nd Place- Naomichi Marufuji (10 Points) (5-1)

3rd Place- National Champion Galeno (9 Points) (4-1-1)

4th Place- Ricky Knight Jr & Kenoh (8 Points) (4-2)

5th Place- Daiki Inaba & Harutoki (2 Points) (1-5)

Last Place- Ozawa (0 Points) (0-7) (He had to forfeit his last 6 matches)