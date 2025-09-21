Pro Wrestling Noah N1 Victory Night 8 Results – September 21, 2025

6 Man Tag Team Match

All Rebellion (Kai Fujimura & Alejandro) & Amakusa defeated Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Los Golpeadores (Dragon Bane & Alpha Wolf) & Jack Morris via Hat Trick on Bane (6:57)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Hardcore Champion Hayata, Atsushi Kotoge & Ryo Hoshino def. Junta Miyawaki, Daiki Odashima & Black Menso-re via Cancun Tornado on Menso-re (8:18)

Block B Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Daiki Inaba (4) defeated Harutoki (2) via Crouching Passion (10:21)

Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Manabu Soya (6) defeated Ulka Sasaki (4) via Dando (7:08)

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

National Champion Galeno (11) defeated Kenoh (8) via Galeno Special (6:14)

Block B Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Ricky Knight Jr (10) defeated Naomichi Marufuji (10) via Pinfall (9:44)

Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Daga (4) defeated Kaito Kiyomiya (8) via Pinfall (10:27)

Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

GHC Tag Team Champion Masa Kitamiya (10) defeated Kazuyuki Fujita (8) via Strangle Hold Gamma (12:44)

Non Title Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory

Tetsuya Endo (8) defeated GHC Heavyweight Champion Kenta (8) via Modified Shooting Star Press (15:02)

Non Title Block B Tiebreaker Match

Jack Morris defeated National Champion Galeno via Tiger Driver (10:26)

Final Standings After Night 8

Block A

1st Place- GHC Tag Team Champion Masa Kitamiya (10 Points) (5-2)

2nd Place- GHC Heavyweight Champion Kenta, Kazuyuki Fujita, Kaito Kiyomiya & Tetsuya Endo (8 Points) (4-3)

3rd Place- Manabu Soya (6 Points) (3-4)

Last Place- Ulka Sasaki & Daga (4 Points) (2-5)

Block B

1st Place- National Champion Galeno & Jack Morris (11 Points) (5-1-1) (Morris advances due to tiebreaker)

2nd Place- Naomichi Marufuji & Ricky Knight Jr (10 Points) (5-2)

3rd Place- Kenoh (8 Points) (4-3)

4th Place- Daiki Inaba (4 Points) (2-5)

5th Place- Harutoki (2 Points) (1-6)

Last Place- Ozawa (0 Points) (0-7) (He had to forfeit his last 6 matches)

Finals (Sept 23rd)

Block A Winner GHC Tag Team Champion Masa Kitamiya vs. Block B Winner Jack Morris