Pro Wrestling Noah N1 Victory Night 8 Results – September 21, 2025
6 Man Tag Team Match
All Rebellion (Kai Fujimura & Alejandro) & Amakusa defeated Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Los Golpeadores (Dragon Bane & Alpha Wolf) & Jack Morris via Hat Trick on Bane (6:57)
6 Man Tag Team Match
Hardcore Champion Hayata, Atsushi Kotoge & Ryo Hoshino def. Junta Miyawaki, Daiki Odashima & Black Menso-re via Cancun Tornado on Menso-re (8:18)
Block B Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory
Daiki Inaba (4) defeated Harutoki (2) via Crouching Passion (10:21)
Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory
Manabu Soya (6) defeated Ulka Sasaki (4) via Dando (7:08)
Non Title Block B Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory
National Champion Galeno (11) defeated Kenoh (8) via Galeno Special (6:14)
Block B Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory
Ricky Knight Jr (10) defeated Naomichi Marufuji (10) via Pinfall (9:44)
Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory
Daga (4) defeated Kaito Kiyomiya (8) via Pinfall (10:27)
Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory
GHC Tag Team Champion Masa Kitamiya (10) defeated Kazuyuki Fujita (8) via Strangle Hold Gamma (12:44)
Non Title Block A Match Of The 2025 N1 Victory
Tetsuya Endo (8) defeated GHC Heavyweight Champion Kenta (8) via Modified Shooting Star Press (15:02)
Non Title Block B Tiebreaker Match
Jack Morris defeated National Champion Galeno via Tiger Driver (10:26)
Final Standings After Night 8
Block A
1st Place- GHC Tag Team Champion Masa Kitamiya (10 Points) (5-2)
2nd Place- GHC Heavyweight Champion Kenta, Kazuyuki Fujita, Kaito Kiyomiya & Tetsuya Endo (8 Points) (4-3)
3rd Place- Manabu Soya (6 Points) (3-4)
Last Place- Ulka Sasaki & Daga (4 Points) (2-5)
Block B
1st Place- National Champion Galeno & Jack Morris (11 Points) (5-1-1) (Morris advances due to tiebreaker)
2nd Place- Naomichi Marufuji & Ricky Knight Jr (10 Points) (5-2)
3rd Place- Kenoh (8 Points) (4-3)
4th Place- Daiki Inaba (4 Points) (2-5)
5th Place- Harutoki (2 Points) (1-6)
Last Place- Ozawa (0 Points) (0-7) (He had to forfeit his last 6 matches)
Finals (Sept 23rd)
Block A Winner GHC Tag Team Champion Masa Kitamiya vs. Block B Winner Jack Morris