Tony DeVito Announces His Retirement From Wrestling

Tony DeVito, a former star of ECW and ROH, announced his retirement from wrestling during an event at Absolute Intense Wrestling last Saturday.

He informed the fans in attendance that he would no longer be able to wrestle due to a recent stroke in his eye, as advised by his doctors.

DeVito began his wrestling career in 1991, receiving training from David Schultz. After initially working as an enhancement talent for WWE, he gained recognition in ECW as a member of The Baldies. In 2002, shortly after ROH was established, he joined the promotion and held the ROH World Tag Team Championship alongside H.C. Loc.

In 2005, DeVito entered semi-retirement, although he continued to make occasional appearances. He also appeared twice on WWE’s ECW in 2006.