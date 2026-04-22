Pro Wrestling Tees Denies AEW Merch Team Layoff Reports

According to a previous report by PWMania.com, a rumor surfaced on the Squared Circle Reddit, claiming that Pro Wrestling Tees had laid off “the entire merch design team” working with AEW. The post was made by someone who identified as part of that team and stated that the layoffs were a “direct consequence of AEW ending their partnership with PWTees.”

However, this rumor has been denied. Pro Wrestling Tees reached out to Fightful Select to clarify the situation. They confirmed that they have been the official merchandise partner of AEW since its launch in 2019 and will continue to maintain that partnership.

You can check out the statement below:

“The person who made the reddit post circulating has no knowledge of our business.

Nothing on that post is true except that we unfortunately told some of our contracted designers that we would not need them for as many AEW designs anymore.

Some of the AEW designers are still contracted.

Nothing has changed otherwise and we are still fulfilling merchandise for AEW.”