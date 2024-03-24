Producer For Both Matches At This Week’s WWE Speed Tapings

According to Fightful Select, “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne was listed as the producer for both matches on WWE Speed, which took place prior to last Friday night’s episode of Smackdown.

WWE Speed, which saw Cedric Alexander vs. Odyssey Jones and Tyler Bate vs. Angel, had only Dunne as the sole producer.

It was also mentioned on the report that The Bruiserweight’s name never popped up in the past when it comes to being a producer and having his name placed on the list as unlike other WWE producers, Dunne is still an active wrestler.

There is no word yet on if Dunne will produce more matches going forward, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.